EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the correctional wave at 1.1321, EURUSD is forming a new descending structure towards 1.1247. Later, the market may start another growth to reach 1.1288 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1170.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has finished the correction at 1.3356. Possibly, today the pair may start a new decline to break 1.3294 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1.3239.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still consolidating below 75.90. Today, the pair may fall to reach 74.33 and then grow towards 75.10. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards to break 73.33 and then continue falling with the target at 72.72.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has finished the descending wave at 113.05. Possibly, the pair may start a new growth with the target at 114.22 and then resume falling to reach 113.58.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After completing the correction at 0.9216, USDCHF is expected to grow and reach 0.9316. Later, the market may start another decline with the target at 0.9270.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed a new consolidation range around 0.7130. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 0.7106; if to the upside – start a new correction with the target at 0.7190.





BRENT

After finishing the descending structure at 71.44, Brent is growing towards 77.05 and may later start another decline to reach 74.11, thus forming a new consolidation range between the two latter levels. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards with the first target at 82.44.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 1773.73 along with the ascending structure towards 1795.00, Gold is expected to resume falling and reach 1784.77. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to break 1800.00 and then continue growing with the first target at 1815.00.





S&P 500

After reaching the short-term downside target at 4594.4, the S&P index is correcting upwards and may reach 4658.4. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 4573.2 and then form one mo0re ascending structure towards 4660.0.



