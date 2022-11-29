EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 1.0333. At the moment, the market has extended the range to 1.0496. Today the market has completed an impulse back to 1.0333 and is now forming a correction to 1.0411. With an escape from the range downwards a pathway down to 1.0174 will open. With an escape upwards, a pathway up to 1.0174 will form. Then the downtrend should continue.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.1939. Today a link of growth to 1.2061 may form, followed by a decline to 1.1909. Practically, a wide consolidation range around 1.2030 is forming.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has formed an impulse of growth to 139.34. Today the market is forming an impulse of decline to 137.88, from where the trend might continue to 137.27. After this level is reached, a wave of growth to 139.85 may start.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a link of growth to 0.9499. Today an impulse of decline to 0.9434 is forming. Practically, the market is forming a wide consolidation range at these levels. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 0.9380 will open. With an escape upwards, a pathway up to 0.9588 will appear.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has formed a structure of a declining wave to 0.6641. Today the market is forming an impulse of growth to 0.6727. After this level is reached, a decline to 0.6684 is expected.





BRENT

Crude oil has formed an impulse of growth to 84.59 and a correction to 83.19. Today the market continues growing to 89.52. After this level is reached, a decline to 85.00 will become possible.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a consolidation range around 1747.17. At the moment, the market has extended the range down to 1737.77. Today a link of growth to 1756.55 is forming. Then a decline to 1747.17 is expected. With an escape from the range upwards, a pathway to 1775.00 will open. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 1720.00 will appear.





S&P 500

The currency pair has formed an impulse of decline to 3960.5. A structure of growth is forming today to 4014.4. With an escape from the range upwards, a pathway upwards to 4072.5 will open. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 3773.3 will appear.



