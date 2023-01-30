EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.0837. Today the market is correcting to 1.0883. After the correction is over, a decline to 1.0810 will become possible. Then a consolidation range should form around this level, from which the price should escape to 1.0795. The goal is local.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed an impulse of decline to 1.2344. Today a correction to 1.2415 might follow. After the correction is over, the pair may drop to 1.2340. With a breakaway of this level downwards, the wave might extend to 1.2262. The goal is local.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 130.00. Today a decline to 128.50 should happen. Then growth to 129.50 and a decline to 128.30 should follow.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 0.9219. A link of decline to 0.9191 is not excluded. Then the pair should grow to 0.9250, from where the growth might continue to 0.9277.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair continues developing a structure of decline to 0.7070. With a breakaway of this level downwards, a pathway for a wave to 0.7000 will open. The goal is local.





BRENT

Brent continues correcting to 85.00. Today this wave of decline might end and a new wave of growth to 90.30 might start, from where it might extend to 93.00. Then a correction to 88.98 should follow.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a structure of decline to 1916.58 and a link of growth to 1934.40. Today the market might develop one more structure of decline to 1918.00. And with a breakaway of this level downwards, a pathway down to 1900.00 will open. The goal is local.





S&P 500

The stock index has formed a link of growth to 4095.0. Today it might decline to 3999.0. After this level is reached, a correction to 4030.0 might start, followed by a decline to 3800.0. The goal is local.



