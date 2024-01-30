EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The EURUSD pair has completed a decline wave to 1.0795. Today the market is forming a correction wave to 1.0850. Once this level is reached, the decline wave is expected to continue to 1.0790. This is a local target.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has completed a decline wave to 1.2662. A correction to 1.2730 is forming today. Once the correction is over, a new decline wave to 1.2650 is expected, from where the trend might extend to 1.2575.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The USDJPY pair has corrected to 147.65. By now, a consolidation range has formed around this level. Another decline structure to 146.96 is not excluded. Next, a rise to 148.82 is expected. This is a local target.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF continues developing a consolidation range above 0.8607. A growth link to 0.8690 might form today. If this level also breaks upwards, the potential for a growth wave to 0.8760 might open. This is a local target.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The AUDUSD pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.6594. By now, the market has extended the range upwards to 0.6623. A decline link to 0.6594 could follow today. Next, a new correction wave to 0.6636 is not excluded. A decline to 0.6555 might follow. This is a local target.





BRENT

Brent has completed a correction structure to 81.90. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. With an escape from the range upwards, the growth wave is expected to continue to 84.22. Once this level is reached, a correction link to 83.40 is not excluded. Next, the trend might extend to 85.55. This is a local target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues developing a consolidation range around 2022.22. A growth link to 2040.90 could form today, followed by a decline link to 2005.55. After a breakout of this level, a new decline structure to 1991.10 could follow, from where the trend might extend to 1976.50.





S&P 500

The stock index continues developing a consolidation range around 4880.0. With an escape from the range upwards, the growth structure might extend to 4936.6. Next, a decline wave to 4860.0 might begin. And if this level also breaks downwards, the potential for a wave to 4785.0 could open. This is the first target.



