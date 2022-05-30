EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After forming a new consolidation range around 1.0700, EURUSD is expanding it up to 1.0761 and may later fall to return to 1.0700. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may continue the correction up to 1.0820; if to the downside – resume moving within the downtrend with the target at 1.0626.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has formed a new consolidation range around 1.2610. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start a new decline towards 1.2750; if to the downside – resume moving within the downtrend with the target at 1.2466.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is still consolidating around 126.88 without any particular direction. Possibly, the pair may fall towards 126.44 and then start a new growth to return to 126.88. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 126.20.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is consolidating above 0.9550. Today, the pair may grow to break 0.9600 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 0.9750.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending wave at 0.7131 and forming a new consolidation range around this level, AUDUSD has broken it to the upside and may continue trading upwards to reach 0.7222. Later, the market may start another decline to break 0.7131 and then continue falling with the target at 0.7030.





BRENT

After reaching 119.09, Brent is expected to extend this structure up to 119.36. Later, the market may correct to reach 115.05 and then form one more ascending wave with the target at 123.77.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is forming one more ascending structure with the target at 1864.00. After that, the instrument may correct towards 1855.00 and then resume growing to reach 1888.08.





S&P 500

The S&P index is still correcting towards 4188.0. Later, the market may resume trading downwards to break 3960.0 and then continue falling with the first target at 3655.5.



