EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 1.0725. Today the market is forming a structure of a new declining wave. At the moment, a consolidation range has formed around 1.0709. An escape from the range downwards to 1.0688 is expected. Next, a technical test on 1.0709 from below is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.0677.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 1.2376. Today the market is forming a structure of a declining wave to 1.2285. Next, growth to 1.2333 and a decline to 1.2270 could follow.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has formed a correctional wave to 139.95. Today we expect this correction to be over and a new wave of growth to 140.80 to start. If this level also breaks upwards, the potential for a wave to 141.63 could open.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around 0.9045. A rise to 0.9065 is possible today, followed by a decline to 0.9020. After the price reaches this level, a new wave of growth to 0.9065 could begin. And if this level also breaks, the potential for a rise to 0.9111 might open.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 0.6525. The range could extend to 0.6565 today. Next, a decline to 0.6483 and a rise to 0.6525 are expected.
BRENT
Brent continues forming a consolidation range around 76.60. A link of growth to 78.10 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 75.00. Next, a wave of growth to 79.50 could start.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is forming a structure of a new wave of decline to 1923.27. This is a local target. Next, a rise to 1936.80 is expected, followed by a decline to 1916.15. After the price reaches this level, a new wave of growth to 1950.90 could begin. And if this level also breaks upwards, the potential for a rise to 1985.00 could open.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a structure of growth to 4237.0. Next, a decline to 4188.0 is expected, followed by an increase to 4267.5. After the price reaches this level, a wave of decline to 4049.0 could begin.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.