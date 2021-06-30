EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 1.1877, EURUSD is growing towards 1.1932 and may later fall to reach 1.1900, thus forming a new consolidation range between the two latter levels. If the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may start another growth with the target at 1.1986; if to the downside – resume falling within the downtrend towards 1.1850.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has finished the descending wave at 1.3818; right now, it is growing to reach 1.3938. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3866.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has completed the correction at 72.80. Today, the pair may start another decline to break 72.00 and then continue trading within the downtrend with the target at 71.44.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continue falling towards 110.35. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to break 110.88 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 111.44.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still growing to reach 0.9277. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure towards 0.9131 and then resume moving upwards with the target at 0.9400.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still falling to reach 0.7411 and may later resume trading upwards with the target at 0.7612. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure to reach 0.7304.





BRENT

After finishing the descending structure at 73.25, Brent is forming one more ascending wave towards 75.11. After that, the instrument may fall to complete the correction at 73.00 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 78.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending wave at 1750.00, Gold is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the metal may grow to break the range to the upside and correct with the target at 1833.30. Later, the market may start another decline towards 1660.00.





S&P 500

The S&P index is still growing towards 4303.3. Today, the asset may reach 4313.0 and then start another correction with the target at 4236.6. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure towards 4339.0.



