EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After rebounding from 0.9914 and completing a new ascending structure at 1.0000, EURUSD is consolidating below the latter level. Possibly, the pair may expand the range up to 1.0030 and then resume moving downwards the target at 0.9830.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having rebounded from 1.1648 and finished a new ascending wave at 1.1744, GBPUSD is consolidating below the latter level. After that, the instrument may break the range to the downside and resume falling with the target at 1.1600, or even extend this structure down to 1.1550.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After completing the ascending wave at 138.95, USDJPY is expected to correct down to 137.60 and may later form one more ascending structure with the target at 139.37.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9664. Possibly, today the pair may break the range to the upside and resume growing towards 0.9755. After that, the instrument may start a new correction down to 0.9666.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

Having rebounded from 0.6840 and completed the correction at 0.6920, AUDUSD is consolidating below the latter level. Today, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume falling with the short-term target at 0.6800.





BRENT

After finishing the ascending wave at 103.23 and forming a new consolidation range around this level, Brent has broken it upwards and may soon reach 106.08. Later, the market may correct down to 103.23 and then start a new growth with the target at 109.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Having rebounded from 1720.30 and completed the correctional structure at 1745.40, Gold is consolidating below the latter level. Later, the market may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the target at 1716.77, or even extend this structure down to 1707.77.





S&P 500

After rebounding from 4004.0 and finishing the correctional structure at 4063.5, the S&P index is expected to resume falling towards 3929.0. Later, the market may start another correction with the target at 4100.0.



