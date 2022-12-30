EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has extended the consolidation range to 1.0688. Today the market is forming an impulse of decline to 1.0630. After this level is reached, a link if correction to 1.0660 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1.0600, from where the trend might continue to 1.0550. The goal is first.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is forming a wave of decline to 1.2000. After this level is reached, a consolidation range may form. With an escape downwards, a decline to 1.1940 might follow, from where the wave might continue to 1.1919. The goal is first.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair continues developing an impulse of decline. Today the level of 132.30 is to be reached. Then a link of growth to 133.10 and a decline to 131.70 are not excluded. The goal is first.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a structure of decline to 0.9210. Today a link of growth to 0.9300 might follow. After this level is reached, a link of correction to 0.9255 is not excluded, followed by growth to 0.9366. The goal is first.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.6710 and a correction to 0.6786. Today another decline to 0.6710 is expected, and with a breakaway of this level downwards, a pathway for a wave down to 0.6622 will open.





BRENT

Crude oil has performed a correction to 82.00. Today growth to 86.00 is expected, followed by a decline to 83.90 and a link of growth to 89.40, from where the trend might continue to 92.55. The goal is local.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a correction to 1820.00. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A decline to 1801.80 is expected. And with a breakaway of this level downwards, the wave might continue to 1784.00.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a structure of growth to 3858.0. Today a link of decline to 3730.0 is expected, followed by growth to 3800.0 and a decline to 3700.0. The goal is local.



