EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The EURUSD pair has completed a correction wave to 1.0855. Today the market is forming a decline wave structure to 1.0806. Once this level is reached, a correction to 1.0825 is expected (a test from below), followed by a decline to 1.0790. This is a local target.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The GBPUSD pair has completed a decline wave to 1.2643. A correction to 1.2709 is not excluded today. Once the correction is over, a new decline wave to 1.2585 might begin, from where the trend could continue to 1.2525.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY continues developing a consolidation range around 147.62. Another decline structure to 146.96 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 148.82. This is a local target.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF continues developing a consolidation range above the 0.8605 level without any expressed trend. A growth link to 0.8680 is not excluded today. If this level breaks upwards, the potential for a wave to 0.8760 might open. This is a local target.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The AUDUSD pair has completed a decline wave to 1.6562. A consolidation range is currently forming above this level. With an escape from the range upwards, a correction link to 0.6595 is not excluded. With an escape downwards, the decline wave might continue to 0.6530. This is a local target.
BRENT
Brent continues developing a consolidation range around 82.65 without any expressed trend. With an upward escape from the range, a growth link to 84.05 is expected, followed by a decline to 82.65 (a test from above). Next, a rise to 85.55 could form, from where the trend might extend to 86.76. This is a local target.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a correction to 2048.40. Today the market continues developing a new decline wave to 2021.00. And if this level also breaks downwards, the potential for a decline wave to 2006.66 might open. This is a local target.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a growth wave to 4932.9 and a correction to 4909.2. Currently, a consolidation range is forming around this level. A growth link to 4936.6 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 4860.8. This is the first target.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.