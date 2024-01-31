EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The EURUSD pair has completed a correction wave to 1.0855. Today the market is forming a decline wave structure to 1.0806. Once this level is reached, a correction to 1.0825 is expected (a test from below), followed by a decline to 1.0790. This is a local target.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The GBPUSD pair has completed a decline wave to 1.2643. A correction to 1.2709 is not excluded today. Once the correction is over, a new decline wave to 1.2585 might begin, from where the trend could continue to 1.2525.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continues developing a consolidation range around 147.62. Another decline structure to 146.96 is not excluded, followed by a rise to 148.82. This is a local target.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF continues developing a consolidation range above the 0.8605 level without any expressed trend. A growth link to 0.8680 is not excluded today. If this level breaks upwards, the potential for a wave to 0.8760 might open. This is a local target.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The AUDUSD pair has completed a decline wave to 1.6562. A consolidation range is currently forming above this level. With an escape from the range upwards, a correction link to 0.6595 is not excluded. With an escape downwards, the decline wave might continue to 0.6530. This is a local target.





BRENT

Brent continues developing a consolidation range around 82.65 without any expressed trend. With an upward escape from the range, a growth link to 84.05 is expected, followed by a decline to 82.65 (a test from above). Next, a rise to 85.55 could form, from where the trend might extend to 86.76. This is a local target.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a correction to 2048.40. Today the market continues developing a new decline wave to 2021.00. And if this level also breaks downwards, the potential for a decline wave to 2006.66 might open. This is a local target.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a growth wave to 4932.9 and a correction to 4909.2. Currently, a consolidation range is forming around this level. A growth link to 4936.6 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 4860.8. This is the first target.



