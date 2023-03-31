EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a link of growth to 1.0925. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. If the price escapes the range downwards, we expect a wave of decline to 1.0870. And if this level also breaks downwards, a pathway for a structure to 1.0820 could open.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 1.2420. A structure of decline to 1.2355 could form today, followed by growth to 1.2388. Then we expect a decline to 1.2320, from where a structure to 1.2293 could develop.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 133.46. A link of decline 131.77 could form today. Then growth to 133.75 and a drop to 131.77 could follow.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a link of decline to 0.9113. Growth to 0.9167 is expected today. After the price reaches this level, a new structure of growth to 0.9111 could develop. Then the price could grow to 0.9167, from where a wave to 0.9222 could follow.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of growth to 0.6736. Today the market is forming a structure of decline to 0.6696. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 0.6715 is not excluded. Then a decline to 0.6680 could follow, from where the wave could decline to 0.6660. The target is first.
BRENT
Brent has completed a link of growth to 78.50. Today a consolidation range is forming around this level. With an escape from the range upwards, the price could reach 79.60, from where it could grow further to 79.80. Next, a decline to 78.50 could follow. And after the quotes reach this level, they could rise to 80.00.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a wave of growth to 1984.08. The market is forming a consolidation range under this level. We expect a decline to 1970.70. And if the price breaks this level as well, the wave could continue to 1955.50.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a wave of growth to 4066.9. A link of decline to 4040.0 could form today, followed by growth to 4071.0. And after the price reaches this level, a correction to 4013.0 could start.
