Market Analysis & Forecasts

Technical Analysis & Forecast 31.03.2023

31.03.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a link of growth to 1.0925. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. If the price escapes the range downwards, we expect a wave of decline to 1.0870. And if this level also breaks downwards, a pathway for a structure to 1.0820 could open.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 1.2420. A structure of decline to 1.2355 could form today, followed by growth to 1.2388. Then we expect a decline to 1.2320, from where a structure to 1.2293 could develop.

GBPUSD
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has completed a wave of growth to 133.46. A link of decline 131.77 could form today. Then growth to 133.75 and a drop to 131.77 could follow.

USDJPY
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has completed a link of decline to 0.9113. Growth to 0.9167 is expected today. After the price reaches this level, a new structure of growth to 0.9111 could develop. Then the price could grow to 0.9167, from where a wave to 0.9222 could follow.

USDCHF
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has completed a structure of growth to 0.6736. Today the market is forming a structure of decline to 0.6696. After the price reaches this level, a link of correction to 0.6715 is not excluded. Then a decline to 0.6680 could follow, from where the wave could decline to 0.6660. The target is first.

AUDUSD
BRENT

Brent has completed a link of growth to 78.50. Today a consolidation range is forming around this level. With an escape from the range upwards, the price could reach 79.60, from where it could grow further to 79.80. Next, a decline to 78.50 could follow. And after the quotes reach this level, they could rise to 80.00.

BRENT
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a wave of growth to 1984.08. The market is forming a consolidation range under this level. We expect a decline to 1970.70. And if the price breaks this level as well, the wave could continue to 1955.50.

GOLD
S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of growth to 4066.9. A link of decline to 4040.0 could form today, followed by growth to 4071.0. And after the price reaches this level, a correction to 4013.0 could start.

S&P 500
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

