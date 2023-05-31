EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to the 1.0745 level. Today the market is forming a structure of another wave of decline. At the moment, a consolidation range has been formed around the 1.0703 level. A breakout downwards to the 1.0673 level is expected. Next, a technical test from below 1.0700 is possible, followed by a decline to the 1.0660 level.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to the 1.2444 level. Today the market is forming a structure of a declining wave to the 1.2353 level. Next, growth to 1.2390 is possible, followed by a decline to 1.2270.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair is forming a wave of correction to the 139.30 level. Today this correction is expected to be over and followed by a wave of growth to the 140.40 level. A breakout of this level upwards could open the potential for a wave to 141.63. If the 139.30 level breaks downwards, it could open up the potential for a declining wave to 137.20.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range around the 0.9064 level. A rise is possible to the 0.9111 level, followed by a decline to 0.9020. After the price reaches this level, a wave of growth to the 0.9170 level could start. A breakout of this level upwards will open the potential for growth to 0.9220.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around the 0.6525 level. Today the market has broken this level down and continues developing a wave of decline to 0.6464 with the prospect for wave continuation to 0.6450.
BRENT
Brent completed a wave of correction to the 73.33 level. A consolidation range above this level is expected to form. With an upside exit, a new wave of growth to 76.07 could follow. This is the first target. Next, a wave of growth by the trend to 78.10 is expected.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold completed a wave of decline to the 1932.55 level. Today the market continues developing a correction to the 1968.00 level which could be followed by a decline to 1916.16.
S&P 500
The stock index completed a growth structure to the 4237.0 level. Today a link of decline to 4187.0 is being formed. Growth to 4267.5 is expected next. After the price reaches this level, a wave of decline to 4049.0 could start.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.