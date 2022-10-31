EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The pair has reached the local goal of correction at 0.9930 and a correction to 0.9986. Today a link of decline is likely to develop to 0.9820, followed by possible growth to 0.9986. After this level is reach, a wide consolidation range might form.
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The pair has demonstrated a link of growth to 1.1622. Today the market is forming a wave of decline to 1.1450. After this level is reached, growth to 1.1515 should be expected. Practically, we expect a wide consolidation range to form at these levels.
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The pair has reached the local goal of a structure of growth at 148.26. Today a decline to 146.89 is expected, followed by growth to 148.65.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The pair has completed a wave of correction to 0.9978. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A wave of decline might begin, heading for 0.9730.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The pair continues developing a wave of growth to 0.6434. Then a decline to 0.6390 is expected. Practically, the market will mark a consolidation range above this level. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 0.6362 will open. Then growth to 0.6434 will follow.
BRENT
Brent has performed a wave of declining correction to 94.24. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. A wave of decline to 97.09 is expected, from where the trend may continue to 100.00.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has performed a correction to 1658.15. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. An escape upwards to 1658.15 is expected.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a wave of growth to 3900.0. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. An escape downwards is expected, so that the wave of decline continues to 3676.0.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.