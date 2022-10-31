EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair has reached the local goal of correction at 0.9930 and a correction to 0.9986. Today a link of decline is likely to develop to 0.9820, followed by possible growth to 0.9986. After this level is reach, a wide consolidation range might form.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair has demonstrated a link of growth to 1.1622. Today the market is forming a wave of decline to 1.1450. After this level is reached, growth to 1.1515 should be expected. Practically, we expect a wide consolidation range to form at these levels.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair has reached the local goal of a structure of growth at 148.26. Today a decline to 146.89 is expected, followed by growth to 148.65.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair has completed a wave of correction to 0.9978. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. A wave of decline might begin, heading for 0.9730.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair continues developing a wave of growth to 0.6434. Then a decline to 0.6390 is expected. Practically, the market will mark a consolidation range above this level. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 0.6362 will open. Then growth to 0.6434 will follow.





BRENT

Brent has performed a wave of declining correction to 94.24. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. A wave of decline to 97.09 is expected, from where the trend may continue to 100.00.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has performed a correction to 1658.15. Today the market is forming a consolidation range above this level. An escape upwards to 1658.15 is expected.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a wave of growth to 3900.0. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. An escape downwards is expected, so that the wave of decline continues to 3676.0.



