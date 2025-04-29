The overview is based on trade ideas provided by the Acuity Trading service. RoboForex analysts only select ideas from those available on the platform and do not develop them independently. Please note that trading in financial markets involves high risks, and the ideas presented are not investment recommendations.

Trade ideas for XAUUSD, GBPUSD, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 30 April 2025 at 8:00 AM.

Today’s trade ideas

XAUUSD trade idea

The main trend for XAUUSD remains upward. A corrective decline is expected today; however, signs of sellers’ exhaustion suggest that the downside potential will be limited. The preferred tactic remains buying on pullbacks in anticipation of a bullish impulse recovery. Today’s trade idea for XAUUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment indicates a slight dominance of negative expectations for XAUUSD – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 16,000 pips, and 17,500 pips at the second, while potential losses are limited to 4,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 3,225.00

: 3,225.00 Target 1 : 3,385.00

: 3,385.00 Target 2 : 3,400.00

: 3,400.00 Stop-Loss: 3,185.00

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD currency pair maintains its bullish momentum, with buyers breaking above a key resistance level. However, sellers became more active during the Asian session, increasing short-term pressure on the price. Despite the potential risk of a Head and Shoulders reversal pattern forming, buying on corrections remains the preferred strategy. Today’s trade idea for GBPUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment for GBPUSD shows moderate dominance of negative expectations – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 165 pips, and 175 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 45 pips.





Trading plan

Entry Point : 1.3255

: 1.3255 Target 1 : 1.3420

: 1.3420 Target 2 : 1.3430

: 1.3430 Stop-Loss: 1.3210

EURJPY trade idea

The EURJPY currency pair follows a steady uptrend with no signs of its completion yet. Nevertheless, a short-term correction remains possible. A breakout above the key level at 162.50 will confirm a further upward movement targeting 164.00. Today’s trade idea for EURJPY is to place a pending Buy Limit order.

News sentiment shows a moderate dominance of pessimistic expectations for EURJPY – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 200 pips, and 225 pips at the second, with potential losses capped at 100 pips.





Trading plan