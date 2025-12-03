Trade ideas for GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 4 December 2025 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).
Buying pressure at the 1.3180 level halted the decline of the GBPUSD pair and triggered a strong rebound; however, the current rise is already showing signs of forming a local peak. This structure worsens short-term market sentiment and indicates a higher probability of a resumed downward correction. In this context, the best strategy is to sell on price rallies, as such movements offer the optimal risk-to-reward ratio. The nearest significant resistance level is located at 1.3280. Today’s trading idea for GBPUSD is to place a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD indicates a positive bias – 75% versus 25%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 111 pips at the first take-profit level and 155 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 39 pips.
The USDJPY currency pair has shown mixed performance over the last eight trading days. The current price action has formed a broadening wedge pattern, reflecting rising volatility. The medium-term bias remains bullish, although moderate selling pressure may appear at the start of the session. Nevertheless, any price declines are expected to remain limited, preserving the overall upward market structure. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDJPY shows a bearish bias – 59% vs 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 174 pips at the first take-profit target and 328 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 80 pips.
XAUUSD price movement remains mixed and volatile for the second consecutive day, causing sharp fluctuations in both directions. Trading continues within an ascending channel, with the nearest resistance level located at 4,358. A minor correction is possible in the morning hours; however, any potential decline should remain limited. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea is to place a Sell Limit pending order.
Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight bullish bias – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 20,900 points at the first take-profit target and 21,800 points at the second, with possible losses capped at 5,500 points.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.