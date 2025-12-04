Trade ideas for EURUSD, EURJPY, and USDCAD are available today. The ideas expire on 5 December 2025 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The main trend in the EURUSD currency pair remains bullish. The RSI indicator is moving lower, signalling a potential short-term bearish correction. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks near key support levels. The primary support level is located at 1.1630. At current prices, the risk-to-reward ratio for long entries is unfavourable. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1630

: 1.1630 Target 1 : 1.1690

: 1.1690 Target 2 : 1.1705

: 1.1705 Stop-Loss: 1.1615

Explore More Trade Ideas

EURJPY trade idea

There are currently no clear signs of the uptrend in EURJPY coming to an end. Despite the prevailing bullish sentiment, a short-term bearish correction is possible, during which the price may decline without threatening the broader uptrend. The risk-to-reward ratio for buying at current levels is unattractive, so opening long positions now is not recommended. A breakout above 181.25 will confirm renewed bullish momentum, with a target at 182.00. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURJPY shows a slight bullish bias – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 180.75

: 180.75 Target 1 : 181.75

: 181.75 Target 2 : 182.00

: 182.00 Stop-Loss: 180.25

Explore More Trade Ideas

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD price structure suggests a potential bottom is forming, which may lead to a reversal of the current movement. However, the risk-to-reward ratio for long positions at current levels remains unfavourable. A breakout above 1.3975 will confirm renewed bullish momentum, with a target at 1.4050. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bullish bias – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 75 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 30 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3950

: 1.3950 Target 1 : 1.4025

: 1.4025 Target 2 : 1.4050

: 1.4050 Stop-Loss: 1.3920

Explore More Trade Ideas