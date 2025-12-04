Trade ideas for EURUSD, EURJPY, and USDCAD are available today. The ideas expire on 5 December 2025 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).
The main trend in the EURUSD currency pair remains bullish. The RSI indicator is moving lower, signalling a potential short-term bearish correction. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks near key support levels. The primary support level is located at 1.1630. At current prices, the risk-to-reward ratio for long entries is unfavourable. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 15 pips.
There are currently no clear signs of the uptrend in EURJPY coming to an end. Despite the prevailing bullish sentiment, a short-term bearish correction is possible, during which the price may decline without threatening the broader uptrend. The risk-to-reward ratio for buying at current levels is unattractive, so opening long positions now is not recommended. A breakout above 181.25 will confirm renewed bullish momentum, with a target at 182.00. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURJPY shows a slight bullish bias – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 50 pips.
The USDCAD price structure suggests a potential bottom is forming, which may lead to a reversal of the current movement. However, the risk-to-reward ratio for long positions at current levels remains unfavourable. A breakout above 1.3975 will confirm renewed bullish momentum, with a target at 1.4050. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bullish bias – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 75 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 30 pips.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.