Trade ideas for XAGUSD, USDCHF, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 6 December 2025 at midnight (GMT +3).

XAGUSD trade idea

Although bulls continue to control XAGUSD movement, a slowdown in upward momentum indicates a possible reversal. This creates a negative backdrop for short-term sentiment; therefore, it is recommended to open short positions at attractive risk-to-reward levels. The preferred strategy is to sell on pullbacks during temporary price increases expected in the near term. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bullish bias – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 2,880 points at the first take-profit target and 4,700 at the second, while possible losses are limited to 1,010 points.





Trading plan

: 59.20 Target 1 : 56.32

: 56.32 Target 2 : 54.50

: 54.50 Stop-Loss: 60.21

USDCHF trade idea

The medium-term trend for the USDCHF pair remains bearish. Price action is forming a potential local top, with a key resistance level at 0.8045. Opening short positions from current levels is not favourable from a risk-to-reward perspective. The preferred strategy is to sell on a rise towards the resistance level. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows balanced expectations. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit target and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 20 pips.





Trading plan

: 0.8045 Target 1 : 0.7965

: 0.7965 Target 2 : 0.7945

: 0.7945 Stop-Loss: 0.8065

GBPUSD trade idea

Despite strong buying pressure, the current slowdown in GBPUSD growth indicates a possible reversal. The pair is now trading in overbought territory, which creates a negative backdrop for short-term sentiment. It is recommended to look for short opportunities at attractive risk-to-reward levels, selling during further upward movements. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD indicates a bullish bias – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 116 pips at the first take-profit target and 180 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 41 pips.





Trading plan

: 1.3395 Target 1 : 1.3279

: 1.3279 Target 2 : 1.3215

: 1.3215 Stop-Loss: 1.3436

