Trade ideas for EURUSD, AUDUSD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 9 December 2025 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The main trend for the EURUSD pair remains bullish. In the near term, the price could temporarily decline, providing good buying opportunities on pullbacks. Opening long positions near the 1.1630 support level is considered optimal. Entering at current levels is viewed as risky from a risk-to-reward perspective; therefore, it is more rational to wait for a decline for a more favourable market entry. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1630

: 1.1630 Target 1 : 1.1690

: 1.1690 Target 2 : 1.1705

: 1.1705 Stop-Loss: 1.1615

AUDUSD trade idea

The medium-term outlook for the AUDUSD pair remains bullish. In the short term, the RSI indicator is declining, suggesting a potential temporary weakening of prices. The optimal strategy is to buy on declines. The key support level is located at 0.6615. Entering the market at current levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for AUDUSD indicates balanced expectations. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit is 75 pips at the first take-profit target and 60 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6615

: 0.6615 Target 1 : 0.6690

: 0.6690 Target 2 : 0.6675

: 0.6675 Stop-Loss: 0.6600

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD price movement remains mixed and volatile for the fifth consecutive day, causing sharp swings in both directions. The RSI indicator is hovering around the 50 mark, indicating no clear trend. Gold is trading within an ascending channel, maintaining an overall bullish sentiment. The optimal strategy is to buy on pullbacks, with the key support level at 4,168. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight bullish bias – 58% vs 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 14,200 points at the first take-profit target and 19,900 at the second, with possible losses capped at 4,000 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 4,168.00

: 4,168.00 Target 1 : 4,310.00

: 4,310.00 Target 2 : 4,367.00

: 4,367.00 Stop-Loss: 4,128.00

