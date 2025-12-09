Trade ideas for USDJPY, USDCAD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 10 December 2025 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY pair continues its bullish momentum from the 154.90 level, with the previous high recorded at 156.18. Moderate growth is possible at the start of the session, but the upside potential remains limited. A subsequent decline is expected, so short positions are recommended. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDJPY shows a bearish bias – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 157 pips at the first take-profit target and 198 at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 156.23

: 156.23 Target 1 : 154.66

: 154.66 Target 2 : 154.25

: 154.25 Stop-Loss: 156.73

USDCAD trade idea

There are no clear signs of the downtrend ending in the USDCAD pair. Despite the overall bearish sentiment, a short-term bullish correction is possible, but it will not reverse the trend. At current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio for opening short positions is unfavourable. A breakout below 1.3825 will confirm bearish momentum with a downside target at 1.3750. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows balance. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit target and 125 at the second, with potential losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3875

: 1.3875 Target 1 : 1.3775

: 1.3775 Target 2 : 1.3750

: 1.3750 Stop-Loss: 1.3925

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD quotes are moderately declining, with buyers supporting the fall. Selling pressure increased during the Asian session. Prices remain within a rectangular formation. While a moderate decline is possible at the start of the session, the downside potential is limited. The key support level is located at 4,167 USD. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight bearish bias – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 13,300 points at the first take-profit target and 20,000 at the second, with possible losses limited to 4,000 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 4,167.00

: 4,167.00 Target 1 : 4,300.00

: 4,300.00 Target 2 : 4,367.00

: 4,367.00 Stop-Loss: 4,127.00

