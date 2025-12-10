Trade ideas for USDCHF, GBPUSD, and XAGUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 11 December 2025 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF chart shows volatile movement, with a potential top forming. The key resistance level is located at 0.8085. Entering short positions at current levels carries an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The preferred strategy is to sell on a rise towards resistance. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a slight bearish advantage – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit target and 75 at the second, while possible losses are limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.8085

: 0.8085 Target 1 : 0.8025

: 0.8025 Target 2 : 0.8010

: 0.8010 Stop-Loss: 0.8100

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD chart suggests the price may be forming a local bottom, and the current rise may continue. However, slowing bullish momentum – despite buyers’ advantage – signals a possible reversal. The preferred strategy is to sell on upward movement with a tight stop-loss, expecting the pair to resume its downward trajectory. The anticipated drop is corrective, but today it offers a favourable risk-to-reward setup. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bullish bias – 74% vs 26%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 107 pips at the first take-profit target and 148 at the second, with possible losses limited to 38 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3378

: 1.3378 Target 1 : 1.3271

: 1.3271 Target 2 : 1.3230

: 1.3230 Stop-Loss: 1.3416

XAGUSD trade idea

XAGUSD quotes are trading in overbought territory. A bearish correction is now expected; however, the overall trend remains bullish. It is recommended to consider buying with a tight stop-loss in anticipation of continued growth near the 59.50 support level. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea is to place a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a moderate bullish bias – 71% vs 29%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 2,930 points at the first take-profit target and 3,900 at the second, with possible losses capped at 1,020 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 59.50

: 59.50 Target 1 : 62.43

: 62.43 Target 2 : 63.40

: 63.40 Stop-Loss: 58.48

