Trade ideas for EURUSD, GBPCHF, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 12 December 2025 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).
The main trend for the EURUSD currency pair remains bullish, although the quotes are in the overbought zone. The most reasonable scenario is still buying on pullbacks, since significant support is located near 1.1650. Opening long positions from current levels comes with an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio, so it is optimal to wait for a bearish correction to obtain a more advantageous entry.Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias — 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 60 pips, and at the second — 75, while possible losses are limited to 15 pips.
The price action on the GBPCHF currency pair suggests the formation of a local bottom, which is positive for bullish sentiment and creates the potential for the bullish impulse to resume. The most reasonable strategy remains buying on pullbacks, with a short-term decline in quotes expected. The optimal entry level is near the support at 1.0680. Today’s GBPCHF trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPCHF indicates a bullish bias — 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 80 pips, and at the second — 95, while possible losses are limited to 28 pips.
Although bulls maintain control over the AUDUSD currency pair, the slowdown of the upward impulse indicates the likelihood of a correction. A short-term rise in quotes is expected, which will likely be limited by yesterday’s high. The developing bearish divergence may cap further growth, with key resistance located at 0.6670. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for AUDUSD reflects balanced expectations. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 80 pips, and at the second — 100, while possible losses are limited to 20 pips.
