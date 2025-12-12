Trade ideas for USDJPY, GBPCHF, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 13 December 2025 at 00:00 (GMT +3).

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY currency pair is attempting to recover after a recent decline, with most of the losses already retraced. During the Asian session, profit-taking and moderate selling were observed; however, buyer interest emerged near the 154.90 level, limiting further downside. The primary strategy remains selling on price increases. Today’s USDJPY trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit pending order.

Market sentiment for USDJPY shows a bearish bias — 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 158 pips, and at the second — 298, while possible losses are limited to 60 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 156.68

Target 1: 155.10

Target 2: 153.70

: 153.70 Stop-Loss: 157.28

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD has been rising for the fourth consecutive trading session. Prices have broken above the consolidation range. The next upside target is the 4,367 USD level. The preferred strategy is buying on pullbacks. Key support is located at 4,207 USD. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit pending order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight bearish bias — 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 12,300 points, and at the second — 16,000, while possible losses are limited to 4,000 points.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,207.00

Target 1: 4,330.00

Target 2: 4,367.00

: 4,367.00 Stop-Loss: 4,167.00

USDCHF trade idea

The medium-term outlook for the USDCHF currency pair remains bearish. Prices are in overbought territory, indicating a high probability of a bearish correction. Key resistance is located at 0.7990. The risk-to-reward ratio makes opening short positions from current levels unattractive. The preferred strategy is selling on price rallies. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit pending order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a balanced market with a slight bearish bias — 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit target is 60 pips, and at the second — 75, while possible losses are limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7990

Target 1: 0.7930

Target 2: 0.7915

: 0.7915 Stop-Loss: 0.8005

