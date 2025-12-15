Trade ideas for EURUSD, AUDUSD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 16 December 2025 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The main trend for the EURUSD currency pair remains bullish. The short-term RSI indicator is declining, which indicates a possible bearish correction in the near term. The preferred strategy is buying on pullbacks. The key support level is located at 1.1700. At current prices, the risk-to-reward ratio for opening a long position looks unfavourable, so it is better to wait for a suitable market entry point. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a slight bearish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio is 1:4. Potential profit when the first take-profit is reached amounts to 75 points, the second – 60, while possible losses are limited to 15 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1700

: 1.1700 Target 1 : 1.1775

: 1.1775 Target 2 : 1.1760

: 1.1760 Stop-Loss: 1.1685

AUDUSD trade idea

Although bulls continue to control the AUDUSD currency pair, the slowdown in upward momentum indicates a possible reversal of the current trend. The preferred strategy is selling on price rises. Price growth will most likely be limited by yesterday’s high. Current market dynamics indicate the formation of a top. The key resistance level is located at 0.6665. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit.

Market sentiment for AUDUSD reflects a bearish bias – 54% vs 46%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio is 1:5. Potential profit when the first take-profit is reached amounts to 80 points, the second – 100, while possible losses are limited to 20 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6665

: 0.6665 Target 1 : 0.6585

: 0.6585 Target 2 : 0.6565

: 0.6565 Stop-Loss: 0.6685

GBPUSD trade idea

Price dynamics in the GBPUSD currency pair indicate the formation of a reversal bottom. The short-term outlook remains bullish, and the preferred strategy is buying on pullbacks. Technical analysis on the hourly chart shows a likely further decline in prices before the uptrend resumes. Subsequent growth is expected, with pullbacks towards the 1.3310 support level considered optimal buying points. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD indicates a bearish bias – 55% vs 45%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit when the first take-profit is reached amounts to 108 points, the second – 160, while possible losses are limited to 38 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3310

: 1.3310 Target 1 : 1.3418

: 1.3418 Target 2 : 1.3470

: 1.3470 Stop-Loss: 1.3272

