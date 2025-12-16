Trade ideas for USDCHF, XAGUSD, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 17 December 2025 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCHF trade idea

The medium-term bias for the USDCHF currency pair remains bearish, indicating prevailing risks of a renewed downside impulse. In the short term, the RSI is rising, reflecting a corrective rebound after the previous decline. Key resistance is formed near 0.7990, where upward movement may face selling pressure. At current price levels, the risk-to-reward ratio remains unfavourable for opening short positions immediately. The preferred strategy remains selling on price growth near the resistance area. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a slight bearish bias – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio is 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 60 points, at the second – 75 points, while possible losses are limited to 15 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.7990

: 0.7990 Target 1 : 0.7930

: 0.7930 Target 2 : 0.7915

: 0.7915 Stop-Loss: 0.8005

Explore More Trade Ideas

XAGUSD trade idea

Price action in XAGUSD indicates the formation of a bottom, which supports bullish sentiment and increases the probability of trend recovery. Within the current structure, a short-term corrective pullback is possible and is viewed as an opportunity to search for optimal entry points into long positions. The nearest key support is located at 61.35, where price consolidation and renewed buying interest are expected. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a slight bearish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 3,290 points, at the second – 4,500 points, while possible losses are limited to 1,150 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 61.35

: 61.35 Target 1 : 64.64

: 64.64 Target 2 : 65.85

: 65.85 Stop-Loss: 60.20

Explore More Trade Ideas

EURUSD trade idea

The main trend for the EURUSD currency pair remains bullish, pointing to the development of a medium-term upward impulse. In the short term, the RSI is declining, reflecting a temporary bearish correction. The preferred strategy is buying on price pullbacks; however, at current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio remains unfavourable. The nearest key support is located at 1.1715. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bearish bias – 63% vs 37%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio is 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 60 points, at the second – 75 points, while possible losses are limited to 15 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1715

: 1.1715 Target 1 : 1.1775

: 1.1775 Target 2 : 1.1790

: 1.1790 Stop-Loss: 1.1700

Explore More Trade Ideas