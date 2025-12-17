Trade ideas for GBPUSD, EURGBP, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 18 December 2025 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

Resistance at 1.3456 on the GBPUSD currency pair has held, and selling pressure pushed prices lower. However, the overall upward trend remains intact, and any pullbacks are expected to be limited. The bearish correction may continue, therefore the preferred strategy remains buying on declines. A resumption of bullish momentum is expected, with the most attractive entry levels located near 1.3290. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bullish bias – 52% vs 48%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 116 points, at the second – 166 points, while possible losses are limited to 41 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3290

: 1.3290 Target 1 : 1.3406

: 1.3406 Target 2 : 1.3456

: 1.3456 Stop-Loss: 1.3249

EURGBP trade idea

The overnight decline in the EURGBP currency pair was actively bought, and there remains potential for further bullish momentum in the first half of the day. Daily signals remain moderately bullish, while the 50-day EMA is located at 0.8756. Buying on price dips offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio.

Key support is located at 0.8750, making this area an important entry point. Today’s EURGBP trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit.

Market sentiment for EURGBP shows a bearish bias – 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 45 points, at the second – 55 points, while possible losses are limited to 15 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.8756

: 0.8756 Target 1 : 0.8801

: 0.8801 Target 2 : 0.8811

: 0.8811 Stop-Loss: 0.8741

EURJPY trade idea

There are currently no signs of an uptrend reversal in the EURJPY currency pair. Despite the overall bullish bias, a short-term bearish correction is possible, with sufficient room for a pullback without violating the main trend structure. Buying at current levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio.

A breakout above 182.25 will confirm the development of a strong bullish impulse, with the next target located at 183.00. Today’s EURJPY trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit.

Market sentiment for EURJPY shows a slight bullish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 100 points, at the second – 125 points, while possible losses are limited to 50 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 181.75

: 181.75 Target 1 : 182.75

: 182.75 Target 2 : 183.00

: 183.00 Stop-Loss: 181.25

