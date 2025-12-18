Trade ideas for USDCAD, USDCHF, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 19 December 2025 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

There are currently no clear signs of the end of the downward movement in the USDCAD currency pair. Despite the prevailing bearish sentiment, a short-term bullish correction is possible, which is unlikely to change the overall downtrend. Selling from current levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio, therefore it is more reasonable to wait for confirmation of further movement. A breakout below 1.3750 would strengthen the bearish scenario, with the nearest target located at 1.3675. Today’s USDCAD trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a slight bullish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio is 1:2. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 100 points, at the second – 125 points, while possible losses are limited to 50 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3800

: 1.3800 Target 1 : 1.3700

: 1.3700 Target 2 : 1.3675

: 1.3675 Stop-Loss: 1.3850

USDCHF trade idea

The medium-term bias for the USDCHF currency pair remains bearish, although RSI values indicate short-term upside momentum. Key resistance is located at 0.7990. Opening short positions from current levels offers a poor risk-to-reward ratio, therefore the preferred strategy remains selling on price rallies. Today’s USDCHF trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit.

Market sentiment for USDCHF remains balanced. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio is 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 60 points, at the second – 75 points, while possible losses are limited to 15 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.7990

: 0.7990 Target 1 : 0.7930

: 0.7930 Target 2 : 0.7915

: 0.7915 Stop-Loss: 0.8005

AUDUSD trade idea

The medium-term trend in the AUDUSD currency pair remains bearish, while the RSI indicator shows short-term growth. Price action signals the formation of a local top, with key resistance located at 0.6620. The optimal strategy remains selling on pullbacks. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit.

Market sentiment for AUDUSD shows a bearish bias – 62% vs 38%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio is 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 60 points, at the second – 75 points, while possible losses are limited to 15 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6620

: 0.6620 Target 1 : 0.6560

: 0.6560 Target 2 : 0.6545

: 0.6545 Stop-Loss: 0.6635

