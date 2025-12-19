Trade ideas for EURUSD, GBPJPY, and XAGUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 20 December 2025 at midnight (GMT +3).
Price action in the EURUSD currency pair indicates the formation of a local top. A short-term rise in quotes is expected, therefore the current risk-to-reward ratio makes opening short positions unattractive at current levels. The optimal strategy is to sell on pullbacks during price growth. Key resistance is located at 1.1740. Today’s EURUSD trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a strong bearish bias – 78% vs 22%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio is 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 80 points, at the second – 100 points, while possible losses are limited to 20 points.
The primary trend in the GBPJPY currency pair remains bullish. At current levels, the high risk of a correction makes opening long positions unattractive. The optimal strategy is to buy on pullbacks. Key support is located at 208.40. The market is currently in an overbought zone. Today’s GBPJPY trade idea suggests placing a Buy Limit.
Market sentiment for GBPJPY shows a slight dominance of negative expectations – 53% vs 47%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio is 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 200 points, at the second – 160 points, while possible losses are limited to 40 points.
Although bulls continue to control price action in XAGUSD, slowing upside momentum indicates a potential reversal. This creates a negative background for short-term sentiment, making it reasonable to consider opening short positions in anticipation of a further bearish correction. The preferred strategy is selling on price rallies. Despite the corrective nature of the expected decline, it offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. Key resistance is located at 66.90. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea suggests placing a Sell Limit.
Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a slight bullish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 3,300 points, at the second – 4,750 points, while possible losses are limited to 1,160 points.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.