Trade ideas for GBPUSD, USDCHF, and AUDUSD are available today. Idea expiration date: 23 December 2025 09:00 (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

Although buyers retain control over the GBPUSD currency pair, slowing upside momentum indicates an increased probability of a short-term price reversal. This situation worsens near-term market sentiment and creates conditions for considering short positions. Despite the corrective nature of the expected decline, the current movement offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for the current trading session. Key resistance on GBPUSD is located near the 1.3435 level. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea предполагает placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for GBPUSD indicates a dominance of bullish sentiment – 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit upon reaching the first take-profit level amounts to 110 points, the second – 170, while possible losses are limited to 39 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3435

: 1.3435 Target 1 : 1.3325

: 1.3325 Target 2 : 1.3265

: 1.3265 Stop-Loss: 1.3474

USDCHF trade idea

The medium-term trend in the USDCHF currency pair remains bearish; however, the formation of bullish divergence may trigger a corrective recovery and support price growth. Key resistance is located near the 0.7980 level. Opening short positions from current levels looks unattractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, therefore selling on pullbacks remains the preferred strategy. Today’s USDCHF trade idea предполагает placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for USDCHF shows a balance of market sentiment. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio stands at 1:5. Potential profit upon reaching the first take-profit level amounts to 60 points, the second – 75, while possible losses are limited to 15 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.7980

: 0.7980 Target 1 : 0.7920

: 0.7920 Target 2 : 0.7905

: 0.7905 Stop-Loss: 0.7995

AUDUSD trade idea

The main trend in the AUDUSD currency pair remains bullish. The recent decline in quotes on the daily chart shows signs of exhaustion, while price action forms a potential reversal bottom. Buying on price declines remains the preferred strategy. Key support is located at the 0.6610 level. Today’s AUDUSD trade idea предполагает placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for AUDUSD reflects a balance of market expectations. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio stands at 1:5. Potential profit upon reaching the first take-profit level amounts to 40 points, the second – 50, while possible losses are limited to 10 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.6610

: 0.6610 Target 1 : 0.6650

: 0.6650 Target 2 : 0.6660

: 0.6660 Stop-Loss: 0.6600

