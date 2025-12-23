Trade ideas for EURJPY, EURGBP, and XAGUSD are available today. Idea expiration date: 24 December 2025 09:00 (GMT +3).

EURJPY trade idea

There are no signs of an end to the uptrend on the EURJPY currency pair. At the same time, in the short term, the probability of a bearish correction remains, during which prices may decline without breaking the overall upward trend. From current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio remains unfavorable for opening long positions. A confident consolidation above the 184.00 level will confirm the resumption of bullish momentum and open up potential for further growth. The upside target is located at 184.50. Today’s EURJPY trade idea предполагает placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market expectations for EURJPY remain balanced. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit upon reaching the first take-profit level amounts to 100 points, the second – 125, while possible losses are limited to 50 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 183.25

: 183.25 Target 1 : 184.25

: 184.25 Target 2 : 184.50

: 184.50 Stop-Loss: 182.75

EURGBP trade idea

The EURGBP currency pair continues to trade within a sideways range between the key support and resistance levels of 0.8720–0.8750, and the outlook suggests the consolidation phase is likely to persist. Selling on corrective rallies appears to be the preferred strategy. Additional resistance is provided by the 20-period EMA on the H4 timeframe, which is located near 0.8747 and limits upside potential. Today’s EURGBP trade idea предполагает placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURGBP shows a dominance of bullish expectations – 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit upon reaching the first take-profit level amounts to 45 points, the second – 55, while possible losses are limited to 15 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.8747

: 0.8747 Target 1 : 0.8702

: 0.8702 Target 2 : 0.8692

: 0.8692 Stop-Loss: 0.8762

XAGUSD trade idea

Buyers remain in control of the XAGUSD market; however, the slowdown in bullish momentum points to a potential short-term reversal. A bearish correction is expected, while the primary trend remains upward. At this stage, the preferred strategy is to look for buying opportunities on price declines. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea предполагает placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The informational background for XAGUSD shows a dominance of bullish expectations – 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit upon reaching the first take-profit level amounts to 3,320 points, the second – 5,600, while possible losses are limited to 1,160 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 66.90

: 66.90 Target 1 : 70.22

: 70.22 Target 2 : 72.50

: 72.50 Stop-Loss: 65.74

