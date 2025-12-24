Trade ideas for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and USDCHF are available today. Idea expiration date: 25 December 2025 09:00 (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

The upward movement in XAUUSD continues from the 4,308 USD level. Yesterday, the price updated its all-time high, reaching 4,526 USD. Mixed and volatile trading conditions are expected to persist. The formation of a Wedge pattern calls for caution regarding further upside potential. The preferred strategy remains selling on price rallies. Today’s XAUUSD trade idea предполагает placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The informational background for XAUUSD shows a balance of market expectations. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio is 1:4. Potential profit upon reaching the first take-profit level amounts to 21,300 points, the second – 34,300, while possible losses are limited to 7,000 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 4,546.00

: 4,546.00 Target 1 : 4,333.00

: 4,333.00 Target 2 : 4,203.00

: 4,203.00 Stop-Loss: 4,616.00

Explore More Trade Ideas

EURUSD trade idea

The main trend for EURUSD remains bullish. There are no signs of the current rally coming to an end; however, the risk-to-reward ratio makes buying from current levels unattractive. The preferred strategy continues to be buying on pullbacks. The key support level is located at 1.1765. Today’s EURUSD trade idea предполагает placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for EURUSD shows a dominance of bullish expectations – 70% versus 30%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio is 1:5. Potential profit upon reaching the first take-profit level amounts to 69 points, the second – 84, while possible losses are limited to 15 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.1765

: 1.1765 Target 1 : 1.1825

: 1.1825 Target 2 : 1.1840

: 1.1840 Stop-Loss: 1.1750

Explore More Trade Ideas

USDCHF trade idea

The medium-term outlook for USDCHF remains bearish. In the short term, a rise in the RSI indicator may signal the formation of a bullish correction. The key resistance level is located at 0.7895. The risk-to-reward ratio makes selling from current levels unattractive. The preferred strategy remains selling on price rallies. Today’s USDCHF trade idea предполагает placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for USDCHF shows a dominance of negative expectations – 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio is 1:5. Potential profit upon reaching the first take-profit level amounts to 60 points, the second – 75, while possible losses are limited to 15 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.7895

: 0.7895 Target 1 : 0.7835

: 0.7835 Target 2 : 0.7820

: 0.7820 Stop-Loss: 0.7910

Explore More Trade Ideas