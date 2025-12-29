Trade ideas for EURGBP, GBPUSD, and USDCAD are available today. Idea expiration date: 30 December 2025, 09:00 (GMT +3).

EURGBP trade idea

The EURGBP currency pair continues to trade within a range between the key support and resistance levels of 0.8720–0.8750. The current consolidation is expected to persist, while selling pressure is gradually increasing. The 0.8753 level remains a key resistance area, from which a downside rebound is possible. The preferred strategy remains selling on price rallies, especially near the upper boundary of the range. Today’s EURGBP trade idea предполагает placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURGBP shows a slight dominance of bearish expectations — 51% vs 49%.

The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 45 points, at the second — 55 points, while possible losses are limited to 15 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.8743

: 0.8743 Target 1 : 0.8698

: 0.8698 Target 2 : 0.8688

: 0.8688 Stop-Loss: 0.8758

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD currency pair is showing signs of forming a potential reversal top. A short-term bearish correction is expected; however, the primary trend remains bullish, and any declines are likely to be limited. The most preferable strategy remains buying on pullbacks with a tight stop-loss. The key support level is located at 1.3450, which may serve as a reference point for entering long positions. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea предполагает placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for GBPUSD indicates a dominance of bullish sentiment — 65% vs 35%.

The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 105 points, at the second — 190 points, while possible losses are limited to 37 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3450

: 1.3450 Target 1 : 1.3555

: 1.3555 Target 2 : 1.3630

: 1.3630 Stop-Loss: 1.3413

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD currency pair shows no signs of ending its broader upward movement. Despite the prevailing bullish sentiment, a short-term bearish correction is possible, with sufficient room for a pullback without violating the main trend. At current levels, buying is associated with an unfavorable risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 1.3700 will confirm the strength of the bullish impulse, with the next target located at 1.3750. Today’s USDCAD trade idea предполагает placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a slight dominance of bullish expectations — 51% vs 49%.

The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio is 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 75 points, at the second — 100 points, while possible losses are limited to 30 points.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3650

: 1.3650 Target 1 : 1.3725

: 1.3725 Target 2 : 1.3750

: 1.3750 Stop-Loss: 1.3620

