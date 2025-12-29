Trade ideas for EURGBP, GBPUSD, and USDCAD are available today. Idea expiration date: 30 December 2025, 09:00 (GMT +3).
The EURGBP currency pair continues to trade within a range between the key support and resistance levels of 0.8720–0.8750. The current consolidation is expected to persist, while selling pressure is gradually increasing. The 0.8753 level remains a key resistance area, from which a downside rebound is possible. The preferred strategy remains selling on price rallies, especially near the upper boundary of the range. Today’s EURGBP trade idea предполагает placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURGBP shows a slight dominance of bearish expectations — 51% vs 49%.
The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 45 points, at the second — 55 points, while possible losses are limited to 15 points.
The GBPUSD currency pair is showing signs of forming a potential reversal top. A short-term bearish correction is expected; however, the primary trend remains bullish, and any declines are likely to be limited. The most preferable strategy remains buying on pullbacks with a tight stop-loss. The key support level is located at 1.3450, which may serve as a reference point for entering long positions. Today’s GBPUSD trade idea предполагает placing a pending Buy Limit order.
The news background for GBPUSD indicates a dominance of bullish sentiment — 65% vs 35%.
The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 105 points, at the second — 190 points, while possible losses are limited to 37 points.
The USDCAD currency pair shows no signs of ending its broader upward movement. Despite the prevailing bullish sentiment, a short-term bearish correction is possible, with sufficient room for a pullback without violating the main trend. At current levels, buying is associated with an unfavorable risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 1.3700 will confirm the strength of the bullish impulse, with the next target located at 1.3750. Today’s USDCAD trade idea предполагает placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a slight dominance of bullish expectations — 51% vs 49%.
The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio is 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 75 points, at the second — 100 points, while possible losses are limited to 30 points.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.