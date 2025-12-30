Trade ideas for XAGUSD, EURUSD, and GBPCHF are available today. Idea expiration date: 31 December 2025, 09:00 (GMT +3).
Price action on XAGUSD suggests the formation of a reversal bottom, confirmed by the appearance of a Doji candlestick. This setup supports a constructive market outlook and opens the potential for a renewed bullish trend. The optimal strategy is buying on pullbacks, preferably near the 73.69 level. Today’s XAGUSD trade idea предполагает placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a dominance of bearish expectations — 56% vs 44%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 9,180 points, at the second — 9,710 points, while possible losses are limited to 3,220 points.
Price action on EURUSD indicates signs of a potential reversal top. A short-term upward move is expected, but it is likely to be capped near the previous session’s highs. The preferred strategy is selling on price rallies. The key resistance level is located at 1.1785. Today’s EURUSD trade idea предполагает placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The news background for EURUSD shows a dominance of negative expectations — 63% vs 37%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio is 1:5. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 60 pips, at the second — 75 pips, while possible losses are limited to 15 pips.
Intraday price action on GBPCHF reflects market indecision, resulting in consolidation. At the same time, signs of a reversal top are emerging near the upper boundary of the range, suggesting the possibility of a short-term downward correction. The preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks. The key support level is located at 1.0623. Today’s GBPCHF trade idea предполагает placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPCHF is balanced — 50% vs 50%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit at the first take-profit level is 80 pips, at the second — 95 pips, while possible losses are limited to 28 pips.
