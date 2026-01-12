Trade ideas for GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 13 January 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

Buying activity in the GBPUSD currency pair from the 1.3390 level triggered an upward reversal in prices. In the short term, the current upward movement is likely to continue; however, resistance from the Ichimoku cloud, located slightly higher, will limit the upside potential. In this situation, it is reasonable to consider selling on rallies with a tight stop-loss, expecting a resumption of the downward movement. The key resistance level is located at 1.3460. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a slight bullish bias – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 107 pips at the first take-profit level and 175 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 38 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3460

Target 1: 1.3353

Target 2: 1.3285

Stop-Loss: 1.3498

XAUUSD trade idea

The upward movement in XAUUSD from the 4,407 USD level resulted in a positive daily close. Active buying during the Asian session contributed to a new all-time high at 4,602 USD. Under the current conditions, the preferred strategy remains selling on price rallies, anticipating a subsequent decline. The XAUUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a bullish bias – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 16,500 points at the first take-profit level and 19,800 points at the second, with possible losses capped at 5,800 points.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,598.00

Target 1: 4,433.00

Target 2: 4,400.00

Stop-Loss: 4,656.00

EURUSD trade idea

Despite the dominance of sellers in the EURUSD currency pair, the slowdown in bearish momentum indicates a possible upcoming reversal in prices. Price action shows signs of bottom formation. The preferred strategy remains buying on price declines. The key support level is located at 1.1640. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for EURUSD indicates a predominance of negative expectations – 51% vs 49%. The risk-to-maximum-profit ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit level and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1640

Target 1: 1.1700

Target 2: 1.1715

Stop-Loss: 1.1625

