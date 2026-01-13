Trade ideas for XAGUSD, USDCAD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 14 January 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAGUSD trade idea

Price action in XAGUSD forms signs of a local top, which makes a corrective decline likely in the near term. However, the main trend in XAGUSD remains bullish, so during a pullback, it is preferable to consider buying at lower levels with a tight stop-loss, expecting a resumption of price growth. The key support level is located at 81.45. The XAGUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bearish bias – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 6,530 pips at the first take-profit level and 8,530 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 2,290 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 81.45

: 81.45 Target 1 : 87.98

: 87.98 Target 2 : 89.80

: 89.80 Stop-Loss: 79.16

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD currency pair shows no clear signs of the completion of its upward momentum. Overall market sentiment remains bullish; however, a deep correction is possible. The pair retains sufficient potential for a pullback without threatening the main trend. The risk-to-reward ratio for buying at current levels appears unattractive. A breakout above 1.3900 will confirm renewed bullish momentum and open the way towards the 1.3950 target. The USDCAD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDCAD, market sentiment shows a predominance of bullish expectations – 61% vs 39%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 75 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 30 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 1.3850

: 1.3850 Target 1 : 1.3925

: 1.3925 Target 2 : 1.3950

: 1.3950 Stop-Loss: 1.3820

USDCHF trade idea

Despite bulls maintaining control over the USDCHF pair, the slowdown in upward momentum points to a possible reversal in the near term. Price action is forming a potential top. Opening short positions at current levels appears unattractive due to an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The main resistance level is located at 0.7995. The preferred strategy is to sell on rallies towards the resistance level. The USDCHF trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The USDCHF news background shows a predominance of negative expectations – 61% vs 39%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit is 45 pips at the first take-profit level and 60 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point : 0.7995

: 0.7995 Target 1 : 0.7950

: 0.7950 Target 2 : 0.7935

: 0.7935 Stop-Loss: 0.8010

