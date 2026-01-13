Trade ideas for XAGUSD, USDCAD, and USDCHF are available today. The ideas expire on 14 January 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).
Price action in XAGUSD forms signs of a local top, which makes a corrective decline likely in the near term. However, the main trend in XAGUSD remains bullish, so during a pullback, it is preferable to consider buying at lower levels with a tight stop-loss, expecting a resumption of price growth. The key support level is located at 81.45. The XAGUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bearish bias – 57% vs 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 6,530 pips at the first take-profit level and 8,530 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 2,290 pips.
The USDCAD currency pair shows no clear signs of the completion of its upward momentum. Overall market sentiment remains bullish; however, a deep correction is possible. The pair retains sufficient potential for a pullback without threatening the main trend. The risk-to-reward ratio for buying at current levels appears unattractive. A breakout above 1.3900 will confirm renewed bullish momentum and open the way towards the 1.3950 target. The USDCAD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For USDCAD, market sentiment shows a predominance of bullish expectations – 61% vs 39%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 75 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 30 pips.
Despite bulls maintaining control over the USDCHF pair, the slowdown in upward momentum points to a possible reversal in the near term. Price action is forming a potential top. Opening short positions at current levels appears unattractive due to an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The main resistance level is located at 0.7995. The preferred strategy is to sell on rallies towards the resistance level. The USDCHF trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The USDCHF news background shows a predominance of negative expectations – 61% vs 39%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit is 45 pips at the first take-profit level and 60 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.
