Trade ideas for XAUUSD, USDJPY, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 15 January 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

The bullish rally in XAUUSD met selling pressure, which caused prices to decline, but buyers quickly bought out all pullbacks. Buying activity intensified during the Asian session, with prices continuing to trade near all-time highs. Due to the formation of a Wedge reversal pattern, caution is required, as there are risks of a strong bearish correction developing. The key support level is located at 4,478 USD, while selling on sharp price increases offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. The XAUUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The information background for XAUUSD shows a predominance of bullish sentiment at 58% versus 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 16,400 pips at the first take-profit target and 19,200 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 5,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,642.00

Target 1: 4,478.00

Target 2: 4,450.00

Stop-Loss: 4,692.00

USDJPY trade idea

The ongoing upward impulse in the USDJPY currency pair from the 156.11 level ensured price growth during yesterday’s trading session. The rally has continued for seven consecutive sessions. The price is trading within a bullish channel, while buyers have gained a foothold above the local resistance at 157.80. The main resistance level is located at 160.14, with key support lying at 157.40. The USDJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for USDJPY shows a predominance of bearish market sentiment at 56% versus 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 260 at the first take-profit target and 274 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 65 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 157.40

Target 1: 160.00

Target 2: 160.14

Stop-Loss: 156.75

AUDUSD trade idea

The AUDUSD currency pair is likely forming a local top with the potential development of a Wedge reversal pattern. The preferred strategy remains selling on price increases, while the rise should be limited by the high of yesterday’s session. In the near term, a short-term upward move is expected before renewed selling pressure emerges. The key resistance level is located at 0.6715. The AUDUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

The news background for AUDUSD reflects a predominance of positive expectations at 56% versus 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 40 pips at the first take-profit target and 50 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 10 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.6610

Target 1: 0.6650

Target 2: 0.6660

Stop-Loss: 0.6600

