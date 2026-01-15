Trade ideas for GBPUSD, USDCHF, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 16 January 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD currency pair is showing signs of a potential reversal bottom, while the medium-term bias remains bullish. Short-term price declines are expected to be limited, with the nearest support level located at 1.3420. The preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks, viewing temporary price declines as opportunities to enter long positions. Today’s GBPUSD trading idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a slight bearish bias – 59% versus 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 104 pips at the first take-profit level and 150 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 36 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3420

Target 1: 1.3524

Target 2: 1.3570

Stop-Loss: 1.3384

USDCHF trade idea

The medium-term outlook for the USDCHF currency pair remains bullish, with buyers attempting to consolidate above the 0.8015 resistance level. However, in the short term, the RSI indicator is moving lower, signalling a possible temporary bearish correction. The nearest key support level is located at 0.7980. Opening long positions at current levels is unfavourable in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, so it is advisable to wait for more attractive entry points. Today’s USDCHF trading idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a bullish bias – 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit level and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7980

Target 1: 0.8040

Target 2: 0.8055

Stop-Loss: 0.7965

XAUUSD trade idea

Today, XAUUSD quotes are declining after buyers failed to break above the 4,635 USD resistance level. Sellers were active during the Asian session; however, the downward movement remains mixed and volatile, which is typical for corrective market phases. The medium-term outlook for gold remains bullish, and the preferred strategy continues to be buying on pullbacks. Today’s trading idea for XAUUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a bullish bias – 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 14,800 pips at the first take-profit level and 28,900 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 4,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,492.00

Target 1: 4,640.00

Target 2: 4,781.00

Stop-Loss: 4,452.00

