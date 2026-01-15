Trade ideas for GBPUSD, USDCHF, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 16 January 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).
The GBPUSD currency pair is showing signs of a potential reversal bottom, while the medium-term bias remains bullish. Short-term price declines are expected to be limited, with the nearest support level located at 1.3420. The preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks, viewing temporary price declines as opportunities to enter long positions. Today’s GBPUSD trading idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a slight bearish bias – 59% versus 41%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 104 pips at the first take-profit level and 150 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 36 pips.
The medium-term outlook for the USDCHF currency pair remains bullish, with buyers attempting to consolidate above the 0.8015 resistance level. However, in the short term, the RSI indicator is moving lower, signalling a possible temporary bearish correction. The nearest key support level is located at 0.7980. Opening long positions at current levels is unfavourable in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio, so it is advisable to wait for more attractive entry points. Today’s USDCHF trading idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a bullish bias – 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit level and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.
Today, XAUUSD quotes are declining after buyers failed to break above the 4,635 USD resistance level. Sellers were active during the Asian session; however, the downward movement remains mixed and volatile, which is typical for corrective market phases. The medium-term outlook for gold remains bullish, and the preferred strategy continues to be buying on pullbacks. Today’s trading idea for XAUUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a bullish bias – 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 14,800 pips at the first take-profit level and 28,900 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 4,000 pips.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.