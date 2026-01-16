Trade ideas for USDCAD, EURGBP, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 17 January 2026 at midnight (GMT +3).
The USDCAD currency pair continues its upward movement, and there are currently no clear signs of its completion. A bearish correction is possible; however, such a decline would not violate the overall bullish trend. The current price level is not suitable for opening long positions due to an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 1.3900 will confirm continued bullish momentum, with an upside target at 1.3975.
Today’s USDCAD trading idea suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For the USDCAD pair, there is a slight dominance of bullish expectations – 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 75 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 30 pips.
The short-term trend for the EURGBP currency pair remains bearish. On the H4 chart, the EMA-50 is located at 0.8675, acting as a key reference level for buyers. The current price level offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for selling at market. There are no clear signs of the downtrend ending yet, and daily chart signals continue to support a bearish outlook.
Today’s trading idea for EURGBP suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
For the EURGBP pair, bearish sentiment prevails – 56% versus 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 40 pips at the first take-profit level and 50 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 15 pips.
The medium-term outlook for the EURUSD currency pair remains bearish. Opening short positions at current levels is unfavourable from a risk-to-reward perspective. Any bullish correction is likely to be capped by yesterday’s high. The preferred strategy is to sell on price rallies towards resistance. The key resistance level is located at 1.1635. Today’s trading idea for EURUSD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
The news background for EURUSD shows a strong dominance of negative expectations – 97% versus 3%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit level and 75 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.
