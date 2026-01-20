Trade ideas for USDCAD, XAUUSD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 21 January 2026 at 9:00 (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

Currently, there are no clear signs that the upward movement in the USDCAD currency pair has ended. Despite the prevailing bullish sentiment, there is a high probability of a short-term bearish correction, with enough room for a pullback without violating the overall uptrend. However, the current risk-to-reward ratio makes opening long positions at current levels unattractive. A breakout above 1.3875 will confirm renewed bullish momentum, with the next upside target at 1.3925. Today’s trading idea for USDCAD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a bearish bias – 58% versus 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 75 pips at the first take-profit level and 90 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 30 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3835

Target 1: 1.3910

Target 2: 1.3925

Stop-Loss: 1.3805

Explore More Trade Ideas

XAUUSD trade idea

The XAUUSD chart shows a breakout above the upper boundary of the bullish channel, confirming strengthening upward momentum. The key resistance level is located at 4,781 USD. At current price levels, the risk-to-reward ratio does not justify opening long positions, so the preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks to support levels. Today’s trading idea for XAUUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a bearish bias – 63% versus 36%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:9. Potential profit is 23,800 pips at the first take-profit level and 32,400 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 3,500 points.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,643.00

Target 1: 4,781.00

Target 2: 4,867.00

Stop-Loss: 4,578.00

Explore More Trade Ideas

USDJPY trade idea

The key support level for the USDJPY currency pair is located at 157.71. Buying pressure from the 157.42 mark fully offset the initial intraday decline, while bullish activity remains noticeable during the Asian session. The previous resistance level is located at 158.88. The most preferred strategy remains buying on pullbacks towards the support level. Today’s trading idea for USDJPY suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDJPY shows a bearish bias – 61% versus 39%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 117 pips at the first take-profit level and 179 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 39 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 157.71

Target 1: 158.88

Target 2: 159.50

Stop-Loss: 157.32

Explore More Trade Ideas