Trade ideas for GBPUSD, XAGUSD, and EURGBP are available today. The ideas expire on 22 January 2026 at 9:00 (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

Resistance on the GBPUSD pair held at 1.3492, with selling pressure triggering a pullback lower. In this situation, further decline is possible, which may provide a good opportunity to enter long positions. It is recommended to consider buying with a tight stop-loss near the key support level at 1.3385. Today’s trading idea for GBPUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD indicates a slight bullish bias – 63% versus 37%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 134 pips at the first take-profit level and 185 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 47 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3385

Target 1: 1.3519

Target 2: 1.3570

Stop-Loss: 1.3338

XAGUSD trade idea

Price action in XAGUSD is forming a local high. A reversal candlestick pattern has appeared near the market top, indicating the possibility of a short-term bearish correction. However, despite the pullback, the primary trend remains bullish. It is recommended to look for buying opportunities on price declines with a tight stop-loss, anticipating continued bullish momentum. Today’s trading idea for XAGUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bearish bias – 58% versus 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 8,840 pips at the first take-profit level and 11,900 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 3,100 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 89.90

Target 1: 98.74

Target 2: 101.80

Stop-Loss: 86.80

EURGBP trade idea

Daily signals for EURGBP indicate a bearish bias. While early optimism may lead to a short-term rise, attempts to continue upward movement are likely to fail, followed by renewed price decline. The key resistance level is located at 0.8740, with the 0.8746 mark remaining important for the market. A temporary price increase is expected. Today’s EURGBP trading idea suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For the EURGBP pair, bearish sentiment prevails at 55% versus 45%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 42 pips at the first take-profit level and 52 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 157.71

Target 1: 158.88

Target 2: 159.50

Stop-Loss: 157.32

