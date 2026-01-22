Trade ideas for XAUUSD, USDCHF, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 23 January 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).
The XAUUSD rally from the 4,536 USD level resulted in a daily gain yesterday, with buying activity observed during the Asian session. Prices reached a new all-time high at 4,888 USD. The overnight correction was quickly bought out, creating potential for further buying pressure during today’s morning session.
Today’s trading idea for XAUUSD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a bearish bias – 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 24,600 pips at the first take-profit level and 28,700 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 9,000 pips.
The medium-term outlook for the USDCHF pair remains bearish. The short-term RSI indicator is rising, reducing the appeal of short positions at current levels due to an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The key resistance level is located at 0.7980. The preferred strategy is to sell on price rebounds. Today’s trading idea for USDCHF suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a slight bullish bias – 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit level and 75 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 15 pips.
The medium-term sentiment for the EURUSD pair remains bullish. Price action is signalling a bottom. The key support level is located at 1.1660. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. Opening long positions at current levels is not advisable due to an unfavorable risk-to-reward ratio. Today’s trading idea for EURUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bullish bias – 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 20 pips.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.