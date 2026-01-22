Trade ideas for XAUUSD, USDCHF, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 23 January 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

The XAUUSD rally from the 4,536 USD level resulted in a daily gain yesterday, with buying activity observed during the Asian session. Prices reached a new all-time high at 4,888 USD. The overnight correction was quickly bought out, creating potential for further buying pressure during today’s morning session.

Today’s trading idea for XAUUSD suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a bearish bias – 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 24,600 pips at the first take-profit level and 28,700 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 9,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 4,867.00

Target 1: 4,621.00

Target 2: 4,580.00

Stop-Loss: 4,957.00

USDCHF trade idea

The medium-term outlook for the USDCHF pair remains bearish. The short-term RSI indicator is rising, reducing the appeal of short positions at current levels due to an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The key resistance level is located at 0.7980. The preferred strategy is to sell on price rebounds. Today’s trading idea for USDCHF suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a slight bullish bias – 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit level and 75 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7980

Target 1: 0.7920

Target 2: 0.7905

Stop-Loss: 0.7995

EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term sentiment for the EURUSD pair remains bullish. Price action is signalling a bottom. The key support level is located at 1.1660. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. Opening long positions at current levels is not advisable due to an unfavorable risk-to-reward ratio. Today’s trading idea for EURUSD suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a bullish bias – 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 20 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1660

Target 1: 1.1740

Target 2: 1.1760

Stop-Loss: 1.1640

