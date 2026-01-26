Trade ideas for XAUUSD, EURJPY, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 27 January 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).
XAUUSD quotes have broken the rising wedge pattern upwards and are trading near the psychological level of 5,000. Prices hit a new all-time high of 5,093, while indicators show overbought conditions, which may signal a possible near-term correction. The primary strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The XAUUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a bearish bias – 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit amounts to 8,000 pips at the first take-profit level and 13,000 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 4,000 pips.
There is no clear signal yet that the EURJPY currency pair has completed its downward movement. Despite the prevailing bearish trend, a bullish correction is possible, but it will not change the overall direction. At current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio for selling remains unfavourable. A breakout below 182.75 will confirm strengthening bearish momentum, with the target at 182.25. The EURJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
For EURJPY, market expectations remain balanced at 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.
The GBPUSD pair trading in overbought territory. A reversal candlestick pattern has formed on the chart, signalling a possible short-term correction. The short-term trend remains upward, so the preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks with a tight stop-loss, anticipating continued bullish momentum. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD indicates balanced expectations at 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 117 pips at the first take-profit level and 155 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 41 pips.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.