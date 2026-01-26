Trade ideas for XAUUSD, EURJPY, and GBPUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 27 January 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAUUSD trade idea

XAUUSD quotes have broken the rising wedge pattern upwards and are trading near the psychological level of 5,000. Prices hit a new all-time high of 5,093, while indicators show overbought conditions, which may signal a possible near-term correction. The primary strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The XAUUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a bearish bias – 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit amounts to 8,000 pips at the first take-profit level and 13,000 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 4,000 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 5,020.00

Target 1: 5,100.00

Target 2: 5,150.00

Stop-Loss: 4,980.00

Explore More Trade Ideas

EURJPY trade idea

There is no clear signal yet that the EURJPY currency pair has completed its downward movement. Despite the prevailing bearish trend, a bullish correction is possible, but it will not change the overall direction. At current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio for selling remains unfavourable. A breakout below 182.75 will confirm strengthening bearish momentum, with the target at 182.25. The EURJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For EURJPY, market expectations remain balanced at 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 183.50

Target 1: 182.50

Target 2: 182.25

Stop-Loss: 184.00

Explore More Trade Ideas

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD pair trading in overbought territory. A reversal candlestick pattern has formed on the chart, signalling a possible short-term correction. The short-term trend remains upward, so the preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks with a tight stop-loss, anticipating continued bullish momentum. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD indicates balanced expectations at 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 117 pips at the first take-profit level and 155 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 41 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3570

Target 1: 1.3687

Target 2: 1.3725

Stop-Loss: 1.3529

Explore More Trade Ideas