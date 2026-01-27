Trade ideas for USDCHF, USDCAD, and USDJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 28 January 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

USDCHF trade idea

The USDCHF rate is undergoing a correction for the second consecutive trading session. Price action analysis indicates that a local bottom is forming. A reversal candlestick pattern has formed on the chart, reflecting weakening downward momentum. A bullish corrective move is expected. At the same time, the key resistance area is located above current levels and is likely to limit upside potential. Against this background, the preferred strategy remains selling on rallies with a tight stop-loss, anticipating a renewed decline. The USDCHF trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCHF shows a bearish bias – 56% versus 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:2. Potential profit is 87 pips at the first take-profit level and 130 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 51 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7835

Target 1: 0.7748

Target 2: 0.7705

Stop-Loss: 0.7866

Explore More Trade Ideas

USDCAD trade idea

Despite a bullish correction, the USDCAD rate does not show a clear signal of the completion of the downward movement. The overall bearish sentiment remains in place, although the short-term correction could continue without changing the primary downtrend. Selling at current levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout below 1.3742 will confirm the strength of the bearish momentum, with the potential target at 1.3650. The USDCAD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For USDCAD, bearish expectations dominate at 65% versus 35%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit amounts to 75 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 30 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3750

Target 1: 1.3675

Target 2: 1.3650

Stop-Loss: 1.3780

Explore More Trade Ideas

USDJPY trade idea

The USDJPY currency pair is recovering after a sharp decline over the previous two trading sessions. Attempts to rise encountered selling pressure. Today, buying activity is seen during the Asian session. The key resistance level is located at 156.82. The pair is trading in oversold territory, which creates an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for buying on pullbacks. The USDJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDJPY shows a strong bearish bias in the market – 70% versus 30%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 294 pips at the first take-profit level and 354 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 100 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 153.88

Target 1: 156.82

Target 2: 157.42

Stop-Loss: 152.88

Explore More Trade Ideas