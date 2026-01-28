Trade ideas for XAGUSD, GBPUSD, and GBPJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 29 January 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).
The current XAGUSD analysis shows that a peak is forming. In the near term, a short-term bearish correction is possible; however, the primary trend remains bullish. It is recommended to consider buying on pullbacks with a tight stop-loss, expecting continued growth. The key support level is located at 24.80. The XAGUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bearish bias – 58% versus 42%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit amounts to 9,050 pips at the first take-profit level and 10,650 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 3,200 pips.
The GBPUSD currency pair is trading in extreme overbought territory. In the near term, a short-term correction is expected; however, the primary trend remains bullish. It is recommended to consider buying on price declines. The key support level is located at 1.3725. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For GBPUSD, bullish expectations dominate at 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 191 pips at the first take-profit level and 295 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 67 pips.
The GBPJPY currency pair is forming a bearish structure. The pair is trading in overbought territory, which increases the risk of a short-term correction and makes opening long positions at current levels suboptimal. The most reasonable strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The key support level is located at 208.40. The GBPJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPJPY shows a dominance of positive expectations – 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 168 pips at the first take-profit level and 198 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 62 pips.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.