Trade ideas for EURUSD, AUDUSD, and EURGBP are available today. The ideas expire on 30 January 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).
The EURUSD currency pair is trading at 55-month highs. The overnight pullback was quickly bought out, indicating persistent buying pressure and creating conditions for further gains during today’s session. The short-term sentiment remains bullish, with no signs of the uptrend ending. The EMA-20 at 1.1925 continues to support the bullish momentum and acts as dynamic support for the EURUSD pair. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For EURUSD, bearish expectations dominate at 71% versus 29%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit level and 170 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 50 pips.
The AUDUSD currency pair is trading at 155-week highs. The upward movement remains strong, with the RSI indicator continuing to rise and the short-term bias remaining positive. The EMA-20 on the hourly chart, located at 0.7041, supports the bullish momentum and serves as a dynamic level for the pair. The AUDUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for AUDUSD shows a bullish bias – 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 32 pips.
A bearish reversal candlestick has formed on the daily chart of the EURGBP currency pair, putting pressure on market sentiment. The resistance level is located at 0.8690, and the preferred strategy remains selling on price rebounds. Despite the overall downward momentum, the risk-to-reward ratio makes opening a position at current levels unattractive, so it is recommended to consider selling only when prices rise towards the resistance zone. The EURGBP trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
For EURGBP, bullish sentiment slightly prevails – 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 42 pips at the first take-profit level and 52 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 14 pips.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.