Trade ideas for EURUSD, AUDUSD, and EURGBP are available today. The ideas expire on 30 January 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

EURUSD trade idea

The EURUSD currency pair is trading at 55-month highs. The overnight pullback was quickly bought out, indicating persistent buying pressure and creating conditions for further gains during today’s session. The short-term sentiment remains bullish, with no signs of the uptrend ending. The EMA-20 at 1.1925 continues to support the bullish momentum and acts as dynamic support for the EURUSD pair. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For EURUSD, bearish expectations dominate at 71% versus 29%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit level and 170 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1925

Target 1: 1.2075

Target 2: 1.2095

Stop-Loss: 1.1875

AUDUSD trade idea

The AUDUSD currency pair is trading at 155-week highs. The upward movement remains strong, with the RSI indicator continuing to rise and the short-term bias remaining positive. The EMA-20 on the hourly chart, located at 0.7041, supports the bullish momentum and serves as a dynamic level for the pair. The AUDUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for AUDUSD shows a bullish bias – 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:3. Potential profit is 80 pips at the first take-profit level and 100 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 32 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7042

Target 1: 0.7122

Target 2: 0.7142

Stop-Loss: 0.7010

EURGBP trade idea

A bearish reversal candlestick has formed on the daily chart of the EURGBP currency pair, putting pressure on market sentiment. The resistance level is located at 0.8690, and the preferred strategy remains selling on price rebounds. Despite the overall downward momentum, the risk-to-reward ratio makes opening a position at current levels unattractive, so it is recommended to consider selling only when prices rise towards the resistance zone. The EURGBP trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For EURGBP, bullish sentiment slightly prevails – 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 42 pips at the first take-profit level and 52 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 14 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8689

Target 1: 0.8647

Target 2: 0.8637

Stop-Loss: 0.8703

