Trade ideas for USDCHF, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 31 January 2026 at midnight (GMT +3).
A local bottom is forming on the USDCHF chart, suggesting a higher upward move within a correction phase. The short-term outlook remains bearish, so selling on price growth with a tight stop-loss remains preferable, anticipating continued bearish momentum. The key resistance level is located at 0.7740. The USDCHF trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
For USDCHF, bearish expectations dominate at 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 77 pips at the first take-profit level and 210 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 38 pips.
On the GBPUSD chart, the correction is expected to be nearing completion. A Doji-style reversal candlestick pattern has formed, which positively affects market sentiment and indicates potential resumption of the uptrend. The preferred strategy is to buy on pullbacks. The key support level is located at 1.3735. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bullish bias – 63% versus 37%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 137 pips at the first take-profit level and 185 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 48 pips.
On the XAUUSD chart, prices reached a new all-time high of 5,602 USD. A Doji-style reversal candlestick has formed at the peak. The Asian session saw selling activity, with bearish pressure persisting. The key support level is located at 4,954 USD. However, despite the decline, pullbacks continue to attract buyers. The XAUUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for XAUUSD shows a slight bearish bias – 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:4. Potential profit is 58,400 pips at the first take-profit level and 67,600 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 16,000 pips.
