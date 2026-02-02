Trade ideas for XAGUSD, EURUSD, and USDCAD are available today. The ideas expire on 3 February 2026 at 9:00 (GMT +3).

XAGUSD trade idea

On the XAGUSD chart, prices are forming a short-term bottom. A reversal candlestick combination has emerged, which additionally indicates a possible price reversal. This supports a short-term bullish market bias and is considered an opportunity to open long positions. The key support level is located at 74.90. The strategy focuses on buying on price declines. The XAGUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bearish bias – 56% versus 44%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:10. Potential profit is 18,500 pips at the first take-profit level and 69,000 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 6,470 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 74.90

Target 1: 93.40

Target 2: 95.90

Stop-Loss: 68.43

EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term outlook for the EURUSD currency pair remains bearish. The price is forming a short-term reversal top, so opening short positions at current levels is risky in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. The preferred strategy is to sell on price growth towards resistance. The key resistance level is located at 1.1915. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

The news background for EURUSD shows a balance of market expectations – 50% versus 50%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 140 pips at the first take-profit level and 175 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 35 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1915

Target 1: 1.1775

Target 2: 1.1740

Stop-Loss: 1.1950

USDCAD trade idea

There are currently no clear signs that the upward movement in the USDCAD currency pair has ended. Overall sentiment remains bullish; however, a bearish correction is possible, with sufficient room for price declines without disrupting the broader uptrend. Opening long positions at current levels is risky in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above the 1.3700 level will confirm renewed bullish momentum, with the upside target at 1.3750. The USDCAD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For the USDCAD pair, bullish expectations slightly dominate – 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3625

Target 1: 1.3725

Target 2: 1.3750

Stop-Loss: 1.3575

