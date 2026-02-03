Trade ideas for GBPUSD, USDCHF, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 4 February 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

On the GBPUSD chart, the price is forming a potential local high. According to the Ichimoku indicator, resistance is located above current prices, limiting further growth and putting pressure on short-term market sentiment. The preferred strategy is to sell on pullbacks with an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. The key resistance level is located at 1.3725, near which opening short positions can be considered. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias – 77% versus 23%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 135 pips at the first take-profit level and 155 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 47 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3725

Target 1: 1.3590

Target 2: 1.3570

Stop-Loss: 1.3772

Explore More Trade Ideas

USDCHF trade idea

On the USDCHF chart, the price is forming a local bottom. Pullbacks are likely to be limited by yesterday’s low. The preferred strategy is to buy on price declines, anticipating further bullish movement. The key support level is located at 0.7735, near which opening long positions can be considered. The USDCHF trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDCHF, bearish expectations dominate at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 120 pips at the first take-profit level and 150 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 30 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7735

Target 1: 0.7855

Target 2: 0.7885

Stop-Loss: 0.7705

Explore More Trade Ideas

EURJPY trade idea

On the EURJPY intraday chart, the price is forming a sideways consolidation. The nearest support level is located at 182.50; however, opening long positions at current levels is unattractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 183.75 will confirm the resumption of the bullish momentum, with a target at 184.50. The EURJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For EURJPY, bullish expectations slightly prevail at 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 183.25

Target 1: 184.25

Target 2: 184.50

Stop-Loss: 182.75

Explore More Trade Ideas