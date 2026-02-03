Trade ideas for GBPUSD, USDCHF, and EURJPY are available today. The ideas expire on 4 February 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).
On the GBPUSD chart, the price is forming a potential local high. According to the Ichimoku indicator, resistance is located above current prices, limiting further growth and putting pressure on short-term market sentiment. The preferred strategy is to sell on pullbacks with an attractive risk-to-reward ratio. The key resistance level is located at 1.3725, near which opening short positions can be considered. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bearish bias – 77% versus 23%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 135 pips at the first take-profit level and 155 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 47 pips.
On the USDCHF chart, the price is forming a local bottom. Pullbacks are likely to be limited by yesterday’s low. The preferred strategy is to buy on price declines, anticipating further bullish movement. The key support level is located at 0.7735, near which opening long positions can be considered. The USDCHF trade idea for today involves placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For USDCHF, bearish expectations dominate at 51% versus 49%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:5. Potential profit is 120 pips at the first take-profit level and 150 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 30 pips.
On the EURJPY intraday chart, the price is forming a sideways consolidation. The nearest support level is located at 182.50; however, opening long positions at current levels is unattractive in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 183.75 will confirm the resumption of the bullish momentum, with a target at 184.50. The EURJPY trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
For EURJPY, bullish expectations slightly prevail at 53% versus 47%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. Potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 50 pips.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.