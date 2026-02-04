Trade ideas for XAGUSD, EURUSD, and EURGBP are available today. The ideas expire on 5 February 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

XAGUSD trade idea

Buying pressure from the 71.32 level triggered a rebound in XAGUSD prices after the recent decline. The current bullish momentum is expected to continue; however, due to the proximity of the Ichimoku Cloud resistance, the upside potential appears limited. In this environment, selling on price increases looks preferable. The key resistance level is located at 93.75. The XAGUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bearish bias – 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 14,750 pips at the first take-profit level and 19,150 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 5,160 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 93.75

Target 1: 79.00

Target 2: 74.60

Stop-Loss: 98.91

EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term outlook for the EURUSD pair remains bearish. Price action indicates that a peak is forming, making selling at current levels unattractive due to an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio. The preferred strategy is to sell on pullbacks, with the key resistance level located at 1.1870. The EURUSD trade idea for today involves placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For EURUSD, bearish expectations prevail at 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 175 pips at the first take-profit level and 205 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 35 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1905

Target 1: 1.1730

Target 2: 1.1700

Stop-Loss: 1.1870

EURGBP trade idea

The EURGBP pair has broken below the key support level at 0.8644. The pair is currently trading in oversold territory, while weak buying interest raises concerns for bullish traders. At the same time, current levels offer an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for short positions. The EURGBP trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

For EURGBP, bullish sentiment slightly prevails at 54% versus 46%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 45 pips at the first take-profit level and 55 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.8632

Target 1: 0.8587

Target 2: 0.8577

Stop-Loss: 0.8647

