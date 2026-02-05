Trade ideas for GBPUSD, USDCHF, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 6 February 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).
The GBPUSD currency pair is currently showing oversold conditions. A Doji-type reversal candlestick pattern has formed, indicating a potential short-term bullish correction. The nearest support level is located at 1.3733. In this context, preference is given to selling on pullbacks with a tight stop-loss, anticipating continued bearish momentum. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bullish bias – 62% versus 38%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 130 pips at the first take-profit level and 165 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 46 pips.
A potential reversal bottom is forming on the USDCHF chart. At current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio for opening long positions looks unattractive. A temporary decline in prices is expected, with the nearest support level at 0.7720. The strategy focuses on buying on declines towards the key support level. The USDCHF trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
For USDCHF, bearish expectations prevail at 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 120 pips at the first take-profit level and 150 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 30 pips.
Despite bullish dominance in the AUDUSD currency pair, the slowdown in upward momentum indicates a possible reversal. A potential local high is forming on the chart. The preferred strategy is to sell on price increases. A temporary upward move is expected in the near term, with the key resistance level at 0.7000. The AUDUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for AUDUSD shows a bullish bias – 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit level and 75 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 15 pips.
This article provides the EURUSD forecast for 2026 and 2027 and highlights the main factors determining the direction of the pair’s movements. We will apply technical analysis, take into account the opinions of leading experts, large banks, and financial institutions, and study AI-based forecasts. This comprehensive insight into EURUSD predictions should help investors and traders make informed decisions.
Dive deep into the Gold (XAUUSD) price outlook for 2026 and beyond, combining technical analysis, expert forecasts, and key macroeconomic factors. It explains the drivers behind gold’s recent surge, explores potential scenarios including a move toward 4,500 to 5,000 USD per ounce, and highlights why the metal remains a strong hedge during global uncertainty.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.