Trade ideas for GBPUSD, USDCHF, and AUDUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 6 February 2026 at 9:00 AM (GMT +3).

GBPUSD trade idea

The GBPUSD currency pair is currently showing oversold conditions. A Doji-type reversal candlestick pattern has formed, indicating a potential short-term bullish correction. The nearest support level is located at 1.3733. In this context, preference is given to selling on pullbacks with a tight stop-loss, anticipating continued bearish momentum. The GBPUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for GBPUSD shows a bullish bias – 62% versus 38%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. Potential profit is 130 pips at the first take-profit level and 165 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 46 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3700

Target 1: 1.3570

Target 2: 1.3535

Stop-Loss: 1.3746

USDCHF trade idea

A potential reversal bottom is forming on the USDCHF chart. At current levels, the risk-to-reward ratio for opening long positions looks unattractive. A temporary decline in prices is expected, with the nearest support level at 0.7720. The strategy focuses on buying on declines towards the key support level. The USDCHF trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

For USDCHF, bearish expectations prevail at 52% versus 48%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 120 pips at the first take-profit level and 150 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 30 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7720

Target 1: 0.7840

Target 2: 0.7870

Stop-Loss: 0.7690

AUDUSD trade idea

Despite bullish dominance in the AUDUSD currency pair, the slowdown in upward momentum indicates a possible reversal. A potential local high is forming on the chart. The preferred strategy is to sell on price increases. A temporary upward move is expected in the near term, with the key resistance level at 0.7000. The AUDUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for AUDUSD shows a bullish bias – 57% versus 43%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:5. Potential profit is 60 pips at the first take-profit level and 75 pips at the second, while possible losses are capped at 15 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 0.7000

Target 1: 0.6940

Target 2: 0.6925

Stop-Loss: 0.7015

