Trade ideas for USDCAD, XAGUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 7 February 2026 at midnight (GMT +3).

USDCAD trade idea

The USDCAD chart shows no clear signs of an end to the upward movement. Despite the overall bullish sentiment, a bearish correction is possible, with sufficient room for a pullback that would not disrupt the broader uptrend. Buying at current levels offers an unattractive risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 1.3700 would confirm continued bullish momentum, with the upside target at 1.3800. The USDCAD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.

Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a dominance of bearish expectations – 65% versus 35%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.3675

Target 1: 1.3775

Target 2: 1.3800

Stop-Loss: 1.3625

XAGUSD trade idea

A potential bottom is forming on the XAGUSD chart. A reversal candlestick pattern indicates a slowdown in bearish pressure and supports a more positive short-term market outlook. Further upside movement is possible; however, strong resistance above makes entry more attractive only after a breakout above 75.02, which would confirm bullish momentum. Despite the corrective nature of the expected upward move, it offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for today’s trading session. The XAGUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Stop order.

Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bearish bias – 64% versus 36%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 17,880 pips at the first take-profit level and 22,830 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 6,260 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 75.02

Target 1: 92.90

Target 2: 97.85

Stop-Loss: 68.76

EURUSD trade idea

The medium-term outlook for the EURUSD currency pair remains bearish. In the short term, the RSI indicator is rising, signalling a temporary easing of selling pressure and the development of a bullish correction. Selling at current levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio, so the preferred strategy is to open short positions on pullbacks towards the 1.1850 resistance level. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.

Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a strong bearish bias – 78% versus 22%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. The potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit level and 120 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 30 pips.





Trading plan

Entry point: 1.1850

Target 1: 1.1700

Target 2: 1.1730

Stop-Loss: 1.1880

