Trade ideas for USDCAD, XAGUSD, and EURUSD are available today. The ideas expire on 7 February 2026 at midnight (GMT +3).
The USDCAD chart shows no clear signs of an end to the upward movement. Despite the overall bullish sentiment, a bearish correction is possible, with sufficient room for a pullback that would not disrupt the broader uptrend. Buying at current levels offers an unattractive risk-to-reward ratio. A breakout above 1.3700 would confirm continued bullish momentum, with the upside target at 1.3800. The USDCAD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Limit order.
Market sentiment for USDCAD shows a dominance of bearish expectations – 65% versus 35%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 100 pips at the first take-profit level and 125 pips at the second, while possible losses are limited to 50 pips.
A potential bottom is forming on the XAGUSD chart. A reversal candlestick pattern indicates a slowdown in bearish pressure and supports a more positive short-term market outlook. Further upside movement is possible; however, strong resistance above makes entry more attractive only after a breakout above 75.02, which would confirm bullish momentum. Despite the corrective nature of the expected upward move, it offers an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for today’s trading session. The XAGUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Buy Stop order.
Market sentiment for XAGUSD shows a bearish bias – 64% versus 36%. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:3. The risk-to-reward ratio exceeds 1:2. The potential profit is 17,880 pips at the first take-profit level and 22,830 pips at the second, with possible losses limited to 6,260 pips.
The medium-term outlook for the EURUSD currency pair remains bearish. In the short term, the RSI indicator is rising, signalling a temporary easing of selling pressure and the development of a bullish correction. Selling at current levels offers an unfavourable risk-to-reward ratio, so the preferred strategy is to open short positions on pullbacks towards the 1.1850 resistance level. The EURUSD trade idea for today suggests placing a pending Sell Limit order.
Market sentiment for EURUSD shows a strong bearish bias – 78% versus 22%. The risk-to-reward ratio is 1:4. The potential profit is 150 pips at the first take-profit level and 120 pips at the second, with possible losses capped at 30 pips.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.